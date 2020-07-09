Armenian parliament continues special session – Panorama

The Armenian National Assembly resumed its emergency session on Thursday.

A complete of 77 lawmakers have now been registered for the session.

Three out from the 12 bills on the agenda were adopted in the second and final reading on Wednesday.

The remaining 9 draft laws, that have already been passed in the very first reading, are set to be debated at the session, with some of them to endure the second reading today.

Lawmakers from the ruling My Step alliance and the opposition Bright Armenia Party are involved in the session.