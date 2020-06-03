Armenian parliament backs creation of patrol police – Armenian News

The National Assembly adopted within the second and ultimate studying a legislative proposal for creating patrol police within the Republic of Armenia.

The measure comes as an modification to the legal guidelines “On the Police” and “On Police Service”. It was handed unanimously with 112 votes “in favor”.

In his speech earlier than the parliament, a member of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security, Armen Khachatryan (My Step bloc), justified the authorized initiative as an efficient step in direction of making a hyperlink between the state and society.

“The police are not able today to intervene in disputes amounting to a conflict, recommending instead a court proceeding, a long-lasting process indeed which hardly anyone is likely to resort to,” he stated.