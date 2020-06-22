The National Assembly approved in the first reading on Monday the proposed reforms to the Consposition factiontitution of Armenia.

The bill, initiated by over 50 lawmakers of the ruling My Step bloc, received 89 votes “in favor”.

The parliamentary opposition, Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia, did not attend the session.

If adopted in the second reading and eventually signed into law, the measure will authorize the replacement of the chair and lots of members of the Constitutional Court (those appointed CC members or judges, that will have served for a minimum of 12 years until the entry into effectation of Chapter 7 of the Constitution, could have their tenure terminated).