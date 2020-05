The National Assembly on Tuesday with one voice passed a costs suggesting reduced fines for violations of the quarantine policies amidst the COVID-19 epidemic.

Under the procedure, people found breaching the lockdown routine will certainly be needed to pay AMD 10,000 as opposed to the previous AMD 100,000- AMD2 50,000 (AMD 487 = USD 1).

The procedure passed the parliament with 92 ballots “for” as well as 1″abstention” None of the legislators participating in Tuesday’s session elected “against”.