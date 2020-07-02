Armenian parliament approves early retirement scheme for high court judges – Armenian News

The National Assembly adopted within the first studying on Tuesday the controversial payments proposing an early retirement scheme for Constitutional Court judges after the termination of their tenure.

The legislative bundle, initiated as an modification to the legal guidelines “On the Constitutional Court” and “On the Activity, Service and Guarantees for Government Officials”, obtained 80 parliament members’ help. Only one lawmaker voted “against”, and there have been no abstentions.

The measure applies to the transitional provisions of Article 88 of the regulation “On the Constitutional Court” to carry it consistent with the re-edited textual content of Article 213 of the Constitution (The Tenure of the Members and Chair of the Constitutional Court).

It proposes, specifically, re-arranging the succession of the federal government our bodies or officers approved to appoint candidates for high court judges (Government, President of the Republic and General Assembly of Judges).

The legislature additionally unanimously handed a invoice on revoking the choice on a constitutional referendum.

The parliamentary opposition, the Prosperous Armenia and the Bright Armenia factions, didn’t attend Tuesday’s debate.

The constitutional reforms, adopted by the National Assembly final Monday (June 22), name for the dismissal of three judges (Hrant Nazaryan, Alvina Gyulumyan and Felix Tokhyan) and the termination of the authority of Hrayr Tovmasyan because the high court’s chairman (to nominate him as an odd member). The Prosperous Armenia lawmakers have lodged an attraction with the Constitutional Court, disputing the constitutionality of the amendments.