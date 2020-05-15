Armenian opposition MP says dialogue with ‘competent political forces’ necessary in the face of economic challenges – Armenian News

The Armenian authorities must hearken to folks for whom politics seems to be in a tertiary place, an opposition MP from the Prosperous Armenia occasion (PAP) mentioned right this moment, calling additionally for cooperation with competent and skilled political forces.

In an interview with Tert.am. Sergey Bagratyan careworn the significance of dialogues with public and political figures “concerned about the country’s future”, admitting at the similar time that in no nation of the world has one single technology or one single authorities confirmed environment friendly sufficient to deal with the complete burden by itself.

“The existing resources are not sufficient to sustain the well-being of the citizens who do not work, i.e. – those who were left jobless in the period of the national emergency. No government is able to permanently serve the healthcare costs, the regular expenses and the utility bills,” he mentioned, commenting on the nonetheless persisting social issues towards the backdrop of the authorities’s transfer to ease the coronavirus-linked lockdown restrictions.

Bagratyan additionally careworn the want of consultations with skilled companions.

Asked whether or not the Armenian authorities has the willingness or capability to hearken to proposals, particularly ones which are outdoors the scope of their very own imaginative and prescient, the lawmaker mentioned he thinks that those that supply suggestions are folks with a “state-oriented thinking”.

“If the country successfully comes of this situation, they will say it was the normal course of events, but should the country have problems, the government itself will face the entire burden of responsibility. Hence the government is required have enough wisdom to invite all the capable political forces [to debates] to listen to everybody’s opinion,” he added.