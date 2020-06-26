Armenian opposition MP contracts coronavirus – Armenian News

An opposition lawmaker from the Prosperous Armenia party (PAP) confirmed on Friday he has contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Speaking to Tert.am, Arman Abovyan said he’s got not developed any symptoms and is feeling all in all well. Asked whether other members of their political team have already been tested for the virus or know their test answers, the lawmaker refrained from comments.

Earlier, Vahe Enfiajyan, a National Assembly vice speaker affiliated with the PAP faction, said he’d contracted herpes.

Also Christine Poghosyan and Victor Yengibaryan of the ruling My Step bloc in parliament have tested positive for the diseease.