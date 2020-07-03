Armenian opposition figure blasts authorities for coronavirus mishandling – Panorama

The Armenian authorities took no action to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, Artur Ghazinyan, the best choice of the opposition One Armenia party, told a news conference on Friday, presenting the lands for the rejection of his legal claim calling for criminal proceedings in to government’s coronavirus mishandling by the Special Investigative Service.

The conclusion of an investigator presented on behalf of the Republic of Armenia states that what of state officials were connected with the pace of the Covid-19 spread and concrete measures were drawn in line with the situation.

Ghazinyan stressed that his claim offered concrete factual info on the authorities’ efforts to cover up or distort information on the infection posing a serious threat to people’s life and health, whereas it was for the government, in the person of the prime minister and health minister, to publicise such data.

Noting that the law enforcement agency has turned down his lawsuit and refused to open a criminal case, Artur Ghazinyan said that the investigator only reached a deputy health minister for a reason on the situation, while that he should have taken an explanation from the premier, health minister and director of Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital. who provided updated data on Covid-19.

According to the politician, the investigator didn’t take or compare the info on coronavirus supplied by the WHO from February 6 to March 16 with the information provided by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan to reveal the distortions that occurred during this period.

“For that purpose the investigator should have considered Arsen Torosyan’s statements that “it is just a type of seasonal flu”, “it is not dangerous”, “the death rate of the virus is equal to that of seasonal flu” to compare them with the WHO’s advisory statements,” Ghazinyan stressed, adding the statements came against the backdrop of 3.5-4% coronavirus fatality rate against 0.5-1% death rate for influenza.

Also, the politician said he’d made a “sensational revelation” from the investigator’s response, reading out load a part of it: “Arthur Ghazinyan made judgments concerning the Covid-19 illness based on the current situation, when more than 5 months have passed because the disease outbreak in the Republic of Armenia.”

In Ghazinyan’s words, the response testifies to that particular fact that the very first coronavirus case was reported in Armenia in late January or early February, as again and again claimed by the Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital head at briefings but refuted by Pashinyan as an error,

Arthur Ghazinyan concluded that the Special Investigative Service and the hospital director were more open with Armenian citizens than the prime minister and the health minister.