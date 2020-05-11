Armenian ombudsman pledges ‘proper awareness raising’ of convention banning child sexual abuse – Armenian News

The human rights defender on Monday expressed hope that his workplace will embark on an lively marketing campaign within the close to future in an effort to vary the Armenian society’s perceptions of the Council of Europe convention banning sexual crimes towards minors.

In his speech on the National Assembly, Arman Tatoyan additionally blamed the federal government for a failure to take the required steps to make sure a correct public awareness.

It comes after a crowd figuring out themselves as civic activists raillied exterior the parliament in a protest motion towards the measure. The parliament handed a invoice proposing ratification procedures for the convention with a vote of 79 “in favor” and 12 “against” within the morning.

The Council of Europe Convention on the Protection of Children towards Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse is a complete worldwide instrument aimed on the prevention of sexual abuse or sexual violence towards minors and outlining cooperation mechanisms to make sure awareness elevating and victims’ safety, and to help within the correct conduct of investigations.

The States Parties commit themselves to criminalize deliberately dedicated actions prescribed by Articles 18-23 of the doc.