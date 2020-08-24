Armenian Ombudsman extends condolences to Georgian counterpart over tragic road accident – Panorama

Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan sent on Monday a letter of condolences to his Georgian counterpart over the tragic car accident in Verin Khsureti region, the Office of the Armenian Ombudsman reported.

“I was extremely devastated to learn about the recent tragic car accident that happened on Zhinvali-Barisakho-Shatili main road in province of Upper Khevsureti, which claimed the lives of 17 innocent people and injured many others. Let me extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to you, the families of the victims and everyone affected by this horrible incident. My thoughts and prayers go to all the families and friends of victims. I wish the injured citizens a speedy recovery, the statement said.

As the Georgian Interior Ministry reported earlier 17 people died and three others were badly injured in a road accident close to the village of Biso.

The ministry said that the minibus fell down a 80 meter rocky slope from the Shatili road. An investigation into the accident has been launched.