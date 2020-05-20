Armenian ombudsman blasts offensive, hateful remarks about civil aviation chief, newborn daughter – Panorama

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan has actually highly condemned the offensive as well as hateful remarks about Civil Aviation Committee Chair Tatevik Revazian as well as her newborn daughter.

” I have actually simply seen the definitely inappropriate, anti- human as well as anti- lawful article of an individual about Tatevik Revazian as well as her newborn daughter.

“This post is full of hate speech, the most reprehensible phenomenon with expressions that absolutely hurt the dignity of a person, a woman who has just become a mother. The hatred targeting the newborn is especially absolutely condemnable,” he claimed in a < a target ="_blank" href= "https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=633052793960596 & id =100017676420633 & __ xts __[0] =68 ARA50 Z6VsTEqWJwcW0O_tRUKvXZiOgrrG2hW2rcUFEd8s8JzO4JA4FOPXaoPz48 EU- EXclKhbqJwRcd- PIYaKof_iXJP9sLnI9W- vwwMwRVWC8UUSrpb9NqA6fLALGUy8YjEJdOQ- Q5GpLBGd4XGBfpZQvsrV1m99 s6enqhpr84 Zr96 D4guuaefVVqOv7_B4o7QvsimIq4PhRphirtKmsMHV9tS- iwrgWHp3QzX1GB- lj6WJR8mCaHcj3Z87 MfPmin 28 I2csKmjkG3G1Yi9sOJSTg59 p4WO9Wml6n- pOR1TBa5bC4iVZVM9LGnUp3RvBZ3kiRjGlThdufNLBMvBAIg & __ tn __= H- R" rel ="nofollow noopener noreferrer" > declaration

.

Tatoyan required dismissing as well as eliminating such instances as well as holding the individual to account.

He likewise asked social networks customers not to make use of that individual’s article in magazines in order not to spread out hate speech.

Theombudsman assured to remain concentrated on the problem as well as take all actions within his powers.

“I will provide additional information about the steps taken in the morning,” he included.