Armenian ombudsman asks Facebook users to remove photo of young girl posted by PM – Panorama

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan has reacted to the photo of a young girl posted by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Facebook as half of his marketing campaign to present violations of the anti-coronavirus guidelines throughout the nation. The photo drew offensive feedback and criticism earlier than being eliminated by the premier.

“Any human rights subject is of direct concern to me, irrespective of whether or not I reply to it publicly or not.

I ask all social media users not to share the photo of the girl, regardless of whether or not her face is closed or not. Considering the specifics of the case, you probably have shared it, please remove the photo and the photographs containing insulting feedback.

As the prime minister has eliminated the photo from his web page and made a clarifying notice, I do not see the necessity to handle that subject anymore.

When making publications, public figures ought to all the time remember that irrespective of how authentic the aim is, it will possibly violate the rights of a specific individual,” Tatoyan mentioned on Facebook.