An officer of the Armed Forces of Armenia was reported missing out on late on Sunday after heading out to check a military station.

Gurgen Alaverdyan is believed to have lost his method due to unfavorable weather conditions, the Defense Ministry’s spokesperson, Shushan Stepanyan, stated in a post on Facebook.

She included that search operations are now underway. Stepanyan likewise dismissed an earlier report, by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense, declaring a tried subversion.