Armenian NSS reveals Azerbaijani special services’ ‘phone survey’ scheme   – Armenian News

As part of recently launched investigative operations, the National Security Service (NSS) resolved a scheme involving Azerbaijani special services, which called Armenian citizens under the pretext of surveys.

The subscribers, who were contacted from two mobile numbers (094-39-75-95 and 093-52-72-08), were asked, in particular, about the situation in the Armed Forces.

In an official press release, the NSS calls on Armenian citizens to avoid contacting, answering, or giving any information to, suspicious phone numbers and respond to “independent surveys” only after specifying details about the caller’s identity.