The Armenian National Committee of Canada issued a statement on March 29 addressing the escalation of tensions in the Artsakh Republic and Azerbaijan's violence against the peaceful Armenian population.

In the statement, the commission strongly condemned Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions against Artsakh and called on the Canadian government to immediately condemn this political move by Baku and to use all diplomatic means at its disposal to suppress the aggression of Azerbaijan and the region.

The statement says that since March 24, the Azerbaijani armed forces have invaded the territory of the Artsakh Republic several times, grossly violating the November 2020 ceasefire agreement, clarifying their intention to resume hostilities in Artsakh.

“Using artillery’s Payraktar TB2 drones, the latest Azerbaijani attacks have caused casualties and the displacement of civilians from Armenian villages,” the statement said.

The Armenian National Committee also notes that Azerbaijan, taking advantage of the fragile situation in the region, is taking various measures to intimidate and demoralize the people of Artsakh, with the aim of depopulating the Republic of Artsakh.

The statement warns that such a psychological war, combined with an offensive of aggression and systematic disinformation, cannot go unpunished. While the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have explicitly called for an end to the Azerbaijani attacks, Canada remains silent in the face of escalating tensions.

At the end of the message, the Armenian National Committee calls on the Government of Canada to take all necessary measures to prevent further violence in Azerbaijan.