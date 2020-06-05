Armenian museum opens in Turkey’s last Armenian village – Armenian News

Turkey’s sole remaining Armenian village will likely be residence to an Armenian museum.

Musaler is the identify of the cultural establishment which opened in Vakifli , a rural group in Hatay province, NTV reviews.

In an interview with the TV channel, Cem Chapa, the chairman of the board of trustees of the Armenian Apostolic Church, stated the museum reveals are a paying homage to not solely the Armenian tradition but in addition of all of the nations that after resided or nonetheless reside on the territory of Anatolia.

Chapar stated he and his spouse, a journalist by occupation, have carried out super work to compile the gathering by bringing artifacts to Vakifli . He added that a lot of the samples embrace objects collected from the native residents.

Chapar in contrast the museum to a theater that includes the tradition, the on a regular basis life and the language of the totally different peoples in the area.

He additionally thanked the provincial governor and different officers for help and contribution.

No official opening was held because of the epidemiological state of affairs linked to the coronavirus pandemic, however the museum will open its doorways after the top of the lockdown measures.

The museum will show historic objects, ornaments, in addition to huge cauldrons in which the residents of Musaler cooked their conventional meal, Harisa (Harees, a dish fabricated from cracked, or coarsely-floor wheat combined with hen).