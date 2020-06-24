Armenian MPs contract coronavirus – Armenian News

Christine Poghosyan and Victor Yengibaryan of the ruling My Step faction in parliament have examined optimistic for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) illness.

Yengibaryan reported the information on Facebook.

“Dear mates,

“I had a take a look at yesterday afternoon, and the consequence got here again optimistic. I do not need well being issues and have self-remoted at dwelling.

“Probably, I was incautious at a certain moment, failing, to all appearances, to properly observe the rules. My request to you is to wear masks and follow all the rules as it may really save people, including your loved ones,” he mentioned on his public profile.

Poghosyan confirmed the report in feedback to Tert.am, saying that she is now at dwelling to keep away from contacts with the National Assembly’s employees. Poghosyan mentioned she is self-isolating with relations. “They feel well and do not have any symptoms,” she added.

Tert.am additionally talked to Tsovinar Vardanyan, one other member of My Step, who can also be going to be examined for the virus.