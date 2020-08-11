Armenian MP urges free vacations for healthcare workers fighting pandemic – Panorama

Armenian lawmaker Mane Tandilyan from the opposition Bright Armenia Party on Monday urged Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to provide free vacations to all healthcare workers for their tireless work fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, Bright Armenia stressed that during the pandemic many medical workers had to work irregular hours, along with work overload. The party said their proposal is based on a social-psychological approach highlighting the healthy life of medical workers, adding the vacations not only will help them restore their health, but also will motivate them to continue their service.

Moreover, the move will stimulate the activities of hotel businesses in Armenia, which are facing a serious problem due to the sharp decline in tourism amid coronavirus, the party added.