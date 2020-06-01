Armenian MP: Response to Azerbaijan’s aggression to be more than adequate and strong – Panorama

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov has made a threatening assertion by which he, the truth is, acknowledged that the 2016 April War has been unleashed by Azerbaijan, My Step faction head Lilit Makunts stated on the Armenian National Assembly, addressing the newest bellicose assertion by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Hasanov’s threats following it.

The lawmaker confused that like in 1990s or 2016 the response to the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijani at any second goes to be more than adequate and strong.

“We shall not back down from defending our right to life, regardless of our party affiliations or political differences. However, our main task is to call the attention of the international community to these statements, as Azerbaijan continues to violate one of the three key principles adopted by the Minsk Group format: the exclusion of force and the threat of force,” Makunts stated.

She highlighted that the worldwide group mustn’t stay detached to such statements, explaining that it may free Aliyev’s arms and lead to a brand new escalation within the area, which, in her phrases, will obtain strong retaliation and will trigger devastating penalties for Azerbaijan within the first place.