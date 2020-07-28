Armenian MP outlines first step towards air travel resumption – Panorama

Lawmaker Edmon Marukyan from the opposition Bright Armenia Party states the air travel will resume in Armenia just after the state of emergency situation is raised.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the legislator stated numerous people have actually been asking him when routine flights to Russia and other CIS nations will resume a minimum of.

“The air travel will be possible to resume only after the state of emergency is no longer in place in the country. In other words, the first step towards reopening the borders is not to extend the state of emergency,” the legislator stated, worrying Bright Armenia has actually opposed the choice to additional extend the state of emergency situation after the first month it was enforced, advising authorities to enforce coronavirus limitations with other legal guidelines.

“At this moment, it is only necessary to practice social distancing, to frequently disinfect the hands, in our opinion, to observe the mandatory rule of wearing a face mask only in closed areas. We can abide by these restrictions also without a state of emergency, removing the country from the list of countries where a state of emergency has been declared, with all its negative effects,” he stated.

“We continue to claim that there is no need to further extend the state of emergency,” Marukyan included.