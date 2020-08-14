Armenian MP Mane Tandilyan steps down due to health reasons – Panorama

Armenian lawmaker Mane Tandilyan from the opposition Bright Armenia Party has announced her decision to resign from parliament due to health reasons.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Tandilyan said she is also quitting the governing board of her party.

“I have had health problems for a long time now, which I have tried to deal with in parallel with my work. However, it has become clear that they are no longer compatible with my parliamentary activity and active political engagement,” the MP wrote.

Tandilyan thanked her political team for their journey together, wishing Bright Armenia good luck in the future. She also apologized and expressed gratitude to all her supporters. “I couldn’t have done any of it without you,” she said.

The lawmaker also said that she will not make any further comments on her resignation for the media.