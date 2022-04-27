Armenian "Moon's Bag" bags with dried natural flowers have become a fashion trend

Among the accessories, perhaps, one of the most striking and versatile elements are the bags, which are an integral part of every girl’s image.

Continuing to present Armenian brands, Aysor.am this time focused on the Armenian products of “Moon’s Bag” bags. We talked about handmade bags made of genuine leather with the brand’s founder Lusine Azizyan.





“Flowers were the basis of everything I have today. The flowers I dried in the pages of the books did not lose their appearance and aroma for years, և I decided to use it for a more beautiful և useful purpose. I am a fan of accessories, especially bags, and the modern world is full of exemplary materials, which helped me create a new and unique style in the Armenian market. I had great expectations, which were justified, accepted not only in the Armenian market, but also abroad. “I want to state with great honor that I carry my bags of Armenian production in a number of European countries, in Russia and the United States,” said my interlocutor.





During the conversation with us, Lusine Azizyan spoke about overcoming the fears that existed in the beginning, but due to the courage and confidence in the implementation of the idea.

“Nothing is given as easily as it seems. In fact, it was very difficult to enter a field that you do not know anything about, to study in detail, to reach the point you are striving for. Our market is terribly stagnant, there are no alternative opportunities, but since I was already halfway there, I did not want to go back and tried to give solutions to all the problems. Today all that is in the past. The important thing is not to break after failures. Nothing is easy, it is an unsuccessful attempt that makes us repeat the steps again and again and achieve the result. ”





In the case of accessories, the quality and uniqueness component is very much used by the customers, the lack of which, we are sure, the holder of the “Moon’s Bag” brand bag, will never have.

“Of course, the market is full of bags, but people can see dried flowers in the pages of books or in improvised pictures. I think they would never have thought that it would be the most unique part of their accessory. The most pleasant thing is that not only flowers but also color combinations attract people’s attention, “said Lusine Azizyan.





Touching upon the problems, the founder of the brand considered as priority some points to be reviewed in the tax legislation in Armenia, the change of which in favor of the start-up producers would make the conditions safer and more stable for both small and big business.

You can follow the Armenian products of “Moon’s Bag” bags on the moonsbag_official Instagram page գրել write a personal letter for orders. Delivery service is available, individual orders are accepted. The bag is ready in 10-15 days.

