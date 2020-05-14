Armenian minister of territorial administration and infrastructure in self-isolation – Panorama

Number of coronavirus instances have been confirmed on the ministry of territorial administration and infrastructure, Commandant Tigran Avinyan, who’s liable for the state of emergency in Armenia, said throughout the cupboard sitting.
As Avinyan famous, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan needed to self-isolate as he deemed to have been in proximity to illness carriers.
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն` նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter: