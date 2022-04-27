Armenian "Merry jewelry" is handmade with natural stones and gilded details

Jewelry can give color and character to any woman, and when they are handmade, it is also history.

Aysor.am correspondent spoke with Mary Baghdasaryan, the founder of the “Merry jewelry” Armenian handmade jewelry brand.

“I like wearing jewelry very much. I think jewelry makes our look more complete. I like handicrafts. I have always prepared for myself and received positive feedback. “After the birth of my baby, when I was on vacation, I decided to take my favorite job more seriously,” said the founder.





The jewelry offered by the “Merry jewelry” brand is handmade, natural stones and gilded details are used. The founder stated in his speech that quality is very important, every piece of jewelry he creates must be ideal.

You can get acquainted with the assortment of jewelry presented by “Merry jewelry” brand on the Instagram page merry_jewelry. There is a delivery service.

The jewelry on the page is presented with a unique egg. With the help of pictures you can easily orient yourself in the matter of clothing combination.





Mary Baghdasaryan advised novice producers to study the field well, not to be afraid of obstacles, to think only of the good.





“People in Armenia are kind of afraid to take risks, it is a big obstacle to starting a business. The second big problem is that you see a copy of your product from another manufacturer at a more affordable price. It is not acceptable for me when we Armenians do not support the Armenian producer, but we gladly advertise the foreign one, despite the fact that you paid for it and did not receive a gift from a foreign brand.





Initially, we had a lot of problems. It is difficult because people do not know your brand, it is more difficult on the online platform. You have to advertise the product competently, be able to answer everyone’s questions, on the other hand, the number of handmade jewelry makers is growing in the market, and customers are finding it difficult to decide on quality and choice, ”said the brand founder.

“QUALITY OF LIFE” department partner – “DERZHAVA-S” company.

You can get acquainted with all the materials of the section HERE.