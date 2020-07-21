Armenian-made UCAV strikes Azerbaijani military objective (video) – Armenian News

Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan has published a video having a domestically developed and manufactured unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAVs) striking an Azerbaijani military objective.

“The result of military industry experts’ work, the sleepless nights and dreams.

“And this is merely a small section of all that is created.

“The military-industrial complex firmly stands by the Armed Forces, our beloved soldiers serving on the frontline to the glory of the Fatherland,” that he said in a public post on Facebook.