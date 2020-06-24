Armenian-made PCR tests for COVID-19 are ready – Panorama

The Armenian-made polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for diagnosing the coronavirus infection are ready, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

They will be employed by the Ministry of Health for free coronavirus testing, he said.

“This is a very serious step forward for our medicine and basic sciences,” Torosyan added.

The health minister expressed a particular gratitude to the Institute of Molecular Biology of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences for developing and producing the tests, as well as the Commandant’s Office for acquiring the required materials and importing them to Armenia.