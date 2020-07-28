Armenian, Lebanese FMs hold phone call – Panorama

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday held a telephone discussion with Lebanese Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti.

The authorities exchanged views on methods to additional broaden and reinforce bilateral cooperation. In the context of getting rid of the socio- financial difficulties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, both sides highlighted the function of worldwide cooperation and shared support, the Armenian Foreign Ministry stated in a news release.

The Armenian and Lebanese diplomacy chiefs likewise talked about a variety of concerns on the worldwide and local program. Mnatsakanyan discussed concerns worrying the local peace and security, rundown his equivalent on Armenia’s approaches to the matters.