Armenian leaders visit Sardarapat Memorial on Republic Day – Panorama

Together with Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan and Armenia’s high management, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Sardarapat Battle Memorial Complex in Yerevan on Republic Day celebrated on 28 May to pay tribute to the heroes fallen throughout the battle.

They laid wreaths on the memorial to the fallen heroes of the Battle of Sardarabad. Catholicos Karekin II subsequent supplied prayers.

The memorial is closed to most people on the nationwide vacation in an effort to curb the unfold of the coronavirus outbreak.