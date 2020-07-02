Armenian-Kazakh oil supply deal ‘beneficial for our petrol market’ – deputy PM – Armenian News

The government on Thursday authorised a proposal for signing a commerce-financial cooperation deal between the governments of Armenia and Kazakhstan to control the supply of oil provides.

Introducing the invoice to the cupboard, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan hooked up precedence to the settlement as a “mutually beneficial cooperation interest” within the supply of oil merchandise.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan additionally emphasised the significance of the concept, which he mentioned had been negotiated lengthy to facilitate the import of gas from Kazakhstan to Armenia. He mentioned additionally they count on its optimistic impression on the home market. Avinyan agreed that the deal will moreover promote competitiveness for the Armenian companies working within the sector.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan additionally positively reacted to the initiative. “It is our political commitment to root out any artificial monopoly in Armenia as that first of all affects the protection of our consumers’ rights,” he added.