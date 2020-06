Renowned journalist and program host Nver Mnatsakanyan has been infected with coronavirus, News.am reports, citing Artak Yeghiazaryan, a producer for the Armenian news web site 1in.am (where Mnatsakanyan currently works).

“Mr. Mnatsakanyan was isolated for exactly one week, on the evening of June 19. The test result came back positive; now he feels well. We hope he will return to work in the coming days,” he said.