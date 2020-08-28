Armenian identity ‘under threat’ amid information warfare – military expert – Armenian News

The information warfare which has actually started and is going on in Armenia is unfolding around extremely delicate locations of life, targeting our identity, worths, and belief, and the customs acquired from forefathers, a military expert stated today, resolving a legal argument on a just recently prepared costs proposing systems for the security of the nationwide church, language, cultural heritage, and youth.

“The conventions and legal acts – adopted in the past and present – are aimed at targeting our identity, the Armenian people’s cornerstone throughout the history of survival. The fundamental goal of this initiative is to resist the challenges and eliminate the threats,” Hayk Nahapetyan stated, assuring to welcome more interested people and NGOs to sign up with the project for the security of nationwide worths.