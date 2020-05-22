Armenian human rights defender reacts to Azerbaijani ombudsperson’s distortion of his remarks – Panorama

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan had reacted to the Azerbaijani ombudsperson’s remarks. A statement issued by Tatoyan on Friday reads:

“The Human Rights Defender of Armenia, when presenting the 2019 Annual Report to the National Assembly of Armenia, careworn that human rights are common classes and that rights of all individuals, together with youngsters, girls, individuals with disabilities dwelling in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), ought to be protected, regardless of the political standing of the territory or different political components, whether or not it’s a battle or postconflict space. This is a effectively-recognized idea pushed by a standing impartial precept inside International Human Rights Standards.

Additionally, in response to the query from a member of the Armenian parliament relating to whether or not the Human Rights Defender of Armenia anticipates cooperation with his Azerbaijani counterpart on human rights points, Mr. Arman Tatoyan famous that he has not but met the brand new Ombudsperson of the neighboring nation, however he’s prepared to meet his counterpart, for instance, inside worldwide conferences, ought to such a chance current. Thus, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia expressed his readiness for the assembly. Moreover, the Defender emphasised that he believes it will be acceptable if the Human Rights Defender or civil society of Artsakh take part in human rights associated worldwide discussions or discussions on rights of Armenians dwelling in Artsakh.

Immediately after parliamentary discussions, Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva made an official assertion, accompanied by inaccurate, political feedback clearly atypical of a head of a human rights establishment, quoting the official positions of her nation’s political authorities, even contemplating the difficulty from the attitude of the OSCE Minsk Group’s actions coping with the political answer of the battle, additionally utilizing expressions that generate aggression and hatred. Moreover, the statements of the Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights have been accompanied by public insults addressed to the Armenian Human Rights Defender, noting that the Armenian Human Rights Defender “turned legal issues into objects of political manipulation and organized a cheap show by primitive methods.”

Besides, the Azerbaijani Ombudsperson put ahead a political precondition for assembly with the Armenian Human Rights Defender, stating that “the negotiations with the Human Rights Ombudsman of Armenia will be possible only after the elimination of occupation.”

The Armenian Human Rights Defender has to reply to these political and insulting statements of the Azerbaijani Ombudsperson, to forestall distortion of statements and place, in addition to presentation of false data to worldwide companions.

The Armenian Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan regrets that his Azerbaijani counterpart makes political statements. Nonetheless, we chorus from commenting on the statements, on condition that it’s not acceptable for a human rights establishment to accomplish that. We remorse that the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan units a political precondition for the cooperation between the 2 establishments, clearly following the political framework of the Azerbaijani authorities.

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia hoped that the brand new Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan might undertake new approaches for cooperation that may very well be in accordance with worldwide human rights rules and requirements; nevertheless, by presenting an strategy similar to the official political propaganda exhibits that nothing has modified on this regard.

Political neutrality of ombudspersons and nationwide human rights establishments is one of the fundamental rules of their apolitical exercise. This cooperation is to make sure the efficient safety of human rights. Hence, there ought to be no political preconditions for cooperation between ombudsperson establishments in establishing and guaranteeing an agenda for human rights.

Human rights safety is of the common nature. Hence, the assure and safety of the human rights of individuals dwelling in Artsakh mustn’t rely upon the disaccord associated to the political standing of Artsakh.

Women, youngsters, individuals with disabilities, who stay in Artsakh can’t be disadvantaged of authorized safety; that might contradict the worldwide authorized rules. Participation of the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh and the civil society in worldwide human rights discussions and conferences has an irreplaceable function as a result of political components shouldn’t have any influence on human rights.”