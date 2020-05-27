Armenian human rights activist slams referendum bill as attempt to ‘revoke’ public vote on new constitution – Armenian News

A human rights activist performing as a staunch opponent of constitutional reforms has criticized a lately initiated bill on public referendums, contemplating it an attempt to revoke the deliberate nationwide voting to obtain adjustments within the nation’s fundamental regulation.

Ruben Melikyan, a co-founding father of the NGO Legal Path, has shared his ideas on Facebook, describing the measure as “anti-constitutional” and “anti-democratic”.

In his phrases, the proposed laws (if adopted) would permit the National Assembly to vest itself with the authority to cancel the referendum in complete disrespect for the Constitution’s unique function in establishing the scope of the legislative’s energy.

Melikyan argues that the Constitutional Court might thus be compelled to serve the ruling authorities’ pursuits and whims, turning right into a sort of “veer” instrument from the supreme institute of democracy.

“To put it plainly, they may appoint a referendum and then, upon feeling that they are losing the game (as they are virtually doing now), revoke it as a result of ‘technical’ steps,” he says, slamming the apply as a unclean anti-democratic maneuver.