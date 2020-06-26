Armenian High-tech minister, EU envoy discuss digitalization agenda, cybersecurity programs – Armenian News

Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan on Friday held a video convention with Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, the top of the EU Delegation to Armenia, to discuss plans for increasing cooperation within the area of digitalization programs and cybersecurity.

The dialogue between the 2 officers unfolded additionally over future steps in the direction of overcoming the coronavirus-associated challenges in Armenia and the EU’s potential help to the nation.

The sides mutually emphasised excessive applied sciences’ function and significance within the financial sector and potentials for future improvement; additionally they hooked up precedence to the lengthy lasting expertise of EU-Armenia-cooperation and the successfully applied help programs.

According to a press launch by the Ministry of High-Tech Industry, Ambassador Wiktorin expressed her curiosity within the company’s present programs, adopted methods and improvement imaginative and prescient, reaffirming the chances of an ongoing cooperation.

Minister Arshakyan, for his half, emphasised the significance of the federal government-accredited 17th grant challenge (at present applied in collaboration with companion corporations) geared toward mitigating the pandemic impression.

Re-emphasizing the dedication to beat the disaster with joint efforts, the perimeters mutually affirmed the willingness to develop cooperation as a part of the EU4Business Technology Development and the EU4Digital & Cybersecurity initiatives.