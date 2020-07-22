Armenian high court judge says her authority ‘not terminated’ without individual legal act – Armenian News

Unless the parliament- authorized expense, proposing the termination of numerous judges of the Constitutional Court, is signed into law by the president, I will rule out my period total, a member of the high court stated today, questioning the authenticity of a comparable action by the National Assembly’s president.

Speaking toTert am, Alvina Gyulumyan avoided any talk about Ararat Mirzoyan’s current remark revealing his preparedness to sign the expense “in case of the CC chairman’s failure.”

“Unless they adopt an individual legal act stating plainly that it officially applies to me – and a final salary is accordingly calculated – I will not consider any legitimate or illegitimate treatment in relation to me,” she stated, dismissing any legal premises possibly involving her termination.

Gyulumyan stated that they plan to use to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to look for legal treatments of security.

It follows President Armen Sarkissian stated he was not going to sign the questionable expense extremely backed by the National Assembly in the 2nd reading on July 30.