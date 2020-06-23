Armenian high court judge ‘determined’ to dispute constitutionality of legislative demand for early retirement – Armenian News

If the parliamentary opposition fails to dispute the not too long ago adopted constitutional reform – terminating the tenure of three out of the 9 members of the Constitutional Court – the judges themselves will resort to all of the home and worldwide procedures to reinstate their violated proper, a member of the Constitutional Court mentioned Tuesday.

“We will apply to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in case of exhausting all the domestic remedies. I will personally do that. And I think Hrant Nazaryan and Felix Tokhyan [the two other CC member whose tenure expires under the new procedures] will not remain silent either,” Alvina Gyulumyan instructed Tert.am, highlighting the authority vested in them beneath authorized procedures.

Asked a couple of attainable battle of pursuits (on condition that the CC would thus be analyzing a problem pertaining to its authority), Gyulumyan dismissed any concern in that connection, saying that it’s a generally adopted apply worldwide for constitutional courts to take into account “practically any matter”. “Our Constitutional Court too, earlier examined the constitutionality of the provisions enshrined in the Law on the Constitutional Court,” she famous.