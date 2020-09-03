Armenian health ministry provides updates on alcohol poisoning cases – Panorama

An overall of 38 cases of alcohol poisoning were tape-recorded in Armenia since 12pm Thursday, September 3, the health authorities stated, including 25 of the victims are locals of Armavir Province, 12 are from Yerevan and one is from Kotayk Province.

14 individuals have actually passed away from alcohol poisoning in the nation, the Ministry of Health stated in a declaration.

The individuals hospitalized with signs of alcohol poisoning are getting treatment at different medical centers throughout the nation.

An epidemiological assessment has actually exposed that using homemade vodka bought from one seller was the possible source of poisoning in Armavir Province.

Most of the victims in Yerevan utilized rubbing alcohol as an option to vodka, while an evaluation is underway to discover the kind of alcohol utilized by the remainder of the victims.