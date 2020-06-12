Armenian health minister says coronavirus may return in November – Panorama

The novel coronavirus may hit Armenia again in fall, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the National Assembly, the minister said COVID-19 may reappear in a second wave in late November when infections normally increase.

“The risk of the disease reappearing in the winter season is great even in the countries that have defeated the virus. We, too, are getting ready for fall, although the problems are persisting today as well,” that he said.

Torosyan defended the demand to wear face masks in public spaces, adding their effective use will lead to a reduction in coronavirus infections.

“If we assume that everyone wears masks correctly, there will be a decline in seven days,” he stated.

The minister also dismissed the allegations that prolonged breathing apparatus use may cause oxygen starvation, adding only people with certain health conditions may face such a problem.

“Oxygen passes through the mask to the lungs,” that he added.

In response to the observation that the Foreign Ministry has applied for the help of abroad, Torosyan said that the group of medical practioners are set to arrive in Armenia from France on a special flight on Saturday, adding the Lithuanian government has also expressed readiness to greatly help Armenia fight the pandemic and will probably send specialists to Armenia next week. Some 50 Russian doctors also stand willing to help the united states, he said.

Asked once the virus to expect to retreat, the minister said this will depend on the figures.

“Once we have a well balanced situation and a reduction in active cases for a time, we will consider that we have overcome this case,” that he said.