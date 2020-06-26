Armenian hackers publish database on Azerbaijani COVID-19 patients – Panorama

A database of Azerbaijani Covid-19 patients, together with restoration and loss of life circumstances, was printed on Friday on Facebook web page of Monte Melkonyan Cyber Army.

The message accompanying the checklist says new information about coronavirus circumstances in Azerbaijan might be launched quickly.

Taron Hovhannisyan, an knowledgeable in Azerbaijan, took to Facebook to current preliminary evaluation of the info.

“The first data seem quite interesting. For example, 50 tests were performed on June 22 in Baku Khatai district, 37 of which came positive. More interesting revelations will be shared in the evening,” Hovhannisyan wrote.

To remind, the assault got here as response to the actions by Azerbaijani hackers who earlier printed information of coronavirus patients from Armenia’s Armavir area.

