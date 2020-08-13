Armenian graves in Ankara desecrated – Panorama

The cemetery belonging to the Armenian Surp Prgich (Holy Savior) and Surp Karasun Manuk Churches in the Sincan district of Ankara has been vandalized, Ermenihaber reports.

Mustafa Yeneroglu, Vice-President of the Democracy and Progress Party established by former Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Ali Babacan, has raised the issue with Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas.

He said that the remains were taken out of the graves and the bones of the deceased were scattered everywhere.

Yeneroglu stressed that it is an embarrassment, adding remains should be buried again immediately and the cemetery should be restored.

The Ankara mayor has said they are dealing with that issue.