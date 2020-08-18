Armenian government gives priority support to ‘accomplished’ IT companies, says startup engineer – Armenian News

In an interview withTert am, an owner of an Armenian startup business shared his issues over the government’s selective methods to the IT sector, grumbling about the policy of double requirements connecting a priority to accomplished endeavors.

The creator of FastMed, Grisha Korkotyan, stated he had actually sent an open letter to the Government and the Ministry of High-Tech Industries, asking for support for a COVID- 19 grant job which, nevertheless, was declined on the premises of failing to protect the needed ratings. Korkotyan stated he later on sent the proposition for the 17th grant contest however was once again declined for a failure to satisfy the eligibility requirements.

The Ministry guaranteed to react after a duplicated submission of the quote, the startup engineer stated, including that the Government has actually not yet responded to the proposition.

“It is awful that a nation which has actually stated the IT sector a priority pattern uses double requirements, offering support just to the companies which are achieved and have an adequately huge turnover and chances, whereas the companies which are on the method towards achievement and require state support do not get anything. Most of the chosen companies are achieved. With a lot of years’ performance history, they have actually drawn in many grants and …