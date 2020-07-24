Armenian Government, as a collegial body, should have clarified decision behind naming new candidates for high court – lawyer – Armenian News

The Armenian Government, which is a collegial body, should have provided its information behind the relocate to name a new prospect for a judge of the Constitutional Court, Siranush Sahakyan, a co- creator of the Legal Path NGO, stated today, talking about the decision to choose Vahram Avetisyan’s candidateship.

Speaking toTert am, the lawyer kept in mind that the issue was real back in 2018, when numerous NGOs released an interest the president, revealing issue over a failure to hold a contest and prompting the National Assembly to vote versus the prospect chosen “in violation of international standards”.

“At the time, they referred to the procedure of nominating candidates for ECHR judges and required that contest treatments remain in location as a indication of reasonable and transparent procedures. [Former Minister of Justice] Artak Zeynalyan raised the problem at the National Assembly, remembering 25 NGOs, consisting of exceptional ones which now have members serving the Government.

“And the President of the Republic introduced the contest procedure, fixing the process of sorting candidates for key independent positions based on transparent contests. We see, however, that none of the standards they had made a reference to was actually respected, and no explanation was given behind the principles of sorting and nominating a candidate. There is no explanation – no justification at all – behind the selection of that very candidate from among so many specialists, including those of constitutional law. “

Sahakyan stated she believes that the treatment was left out purposefully as it would have assisted expose people with important expert skills, consisting of independent experts not serving the existing government.

“Given that the Government is not happy to see independent people talented with high expert and high human and ethical worths [in the Constitutional Court], that object to treatment would have merely annoyed their political strategies and failed, in any method, to serve their interests,” she included.