Armenian government announces coronavirus relief package for tourism – Panorama

The Armenian government announced on Thursday a new relief package aimed at supporting the tourism sector hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Accommodation, catering businesses, travel agencies, companies offering booking and other services in the tourism sector are entitled to receive the financial assistance, Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan told a weekly cabinet meeting, presenting the support program.

The measure applies to the businesses of the area registered before 31 March 2020 that had at least three employees. If an organization is engaged in several types of activities at the same time, it can become a beneficiary of the program, if it has received more than half of its income from activities in the listed areas.

The aid is initially set to be provided by March 2021.

This is the 23rd measure announced by the government to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic.