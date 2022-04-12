Exhortation:
Avoiding Foreign Words with Acceptable Armenian Equivalents (29th Edition)
Let’s make it a habit to use the Armenian equivalents of foreign words, to circulate them so that they become stronger in our speech և naturally push out foreign words. Armenian gives us many opportunities. All that is left is to accept and use the inexhaustible treasury of our language, contributing to its development in harmony with that time.
You can get acquainted with the general list of Armenian equivalents of foreign words by visiting the website of the Language Committee (Linguistic Committee or: langcom.am:):
- Audiovisual – audio-visual
- Auditorium – Auditorium
- demonization – demonization, demonization
- destabilization – destabilization
- dementia – weakness
- devaluation – devaluation, devaluation
- remote – remote
- issue – issue, issue
- air – ether
- evacuation – 1. evacuation, transfer, 2. emptying, removal
- իզգոյ – վտարակ:
- inspiration – 1. inspiration, 2. inspiration, motivation
- locator – locator
- set – body, structure
- clip – video
- criminal
- Militarization – militarization
- mobilization – 1. recruitment, mobilization 2. concentration
- paradigm (a) – paradigm
- character – image
- praval – failure, failure
- Pluralism – pluralism
- platform – battlefield
- subsidiary – additional, auxiliary
- Currency – currency, currency, currency
- Transplantation – transplantation
- bump – dead end
- trilogy – trilogy, trilogy, trilogy
- overture – overture, prelude
- stopwatch
LANGUAGE COMMITTEE
