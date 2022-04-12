Exhortation:

Avoiding Foreign Words with Acceptable Armenian Equivalents (29th Edition)

Let’s make it a habit to use the Armenian equivalents of foreign words, to circulate them so that they become stronger in our speech և naturally push out foreign words. Armenian gives us many opportunities. All that is left is to accept and use the inexhaustible treasury of our language, contributing to its development in harmony with that time.

You can get acquainted with the general list of Armenian equivalents of foreign words by visiting the website of the Language Committee ( Linguistic Committee or: langcom.am: ):

Audiovisual – audio-visual

Auditorium – Auditorium

demonization – demonization, demonization

destabilization – destabilization

dementia – weakness

devaluation – devaluation, devaluation

remote – remote

issue – issue, issue

air – ether

evacuation – 1. evacuation, transfer, 2. emptying, removal

իզգոյ – վտարակ:

inspiration – 1. inspiration, 2. inspiration, motivation

locator – locator

set – body, structure

clip – video

criminal

Militarization – militarization

mobilization – 1. recruitment, mobilization 2. concentration

paradigm (a) – paradigm

character – image

praval – failure, failure

Pluralism – pluralism

platform – battlefield

subsidiary – additional, auxiliary

Currency – currency, currency, currency

Transplantation – transplantation

bump – dead end

trilogy – trilogy, trilogy, trilogy

overture – overture, prelude

stopwatch

LANGUAGE COMMITTEE