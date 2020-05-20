Armenian Genocide movie featuring Aznavour ranks among top five banned films in Turkey – Armenian News

An Armenian Genocide movie starring Charles Aznavour has appeared on the top five checklist of banned motion pictures in Turkey.

Ararat (2002), a Canadian-French historic drama written and directed by Atom Egoyan, was introduced by a non-public Turkish TV channel again in 2006.

The checklist, printed by Sondakika.com, consists of additionally such motion pictures as Midnight Express (Alan Parker, 1978), Nymphomaniac (Lars von Trier, 2013), Lawrence of Arabia (David Lean, 1962) and America America (Elia Kazan, 1963).