First of all, I would like to start my article by thanking the Motherland, Lebanon.

It is not subject to argument or disagreement, it is an undeniable fact that Lebanon has existed, we hope that there will be a garden of freedom, freedom of speech, religious beliefs, democracy. Even during the Lebanese war and the Syrian occupation, Lebanon remained a country of freedom, the Lebanese are accustomed to freedom, it is their nature and habit, the oxygen that survives without the whole purpose and essence of Lebanon. And among the Lebanese citizens who benefited from this gift are my Lebanese-Armenians, the Lebanese-Armenian community, with all its sects, political parties, cultural, social, medical and various institutions.

And since this article is about the need to recognize, I began my article by acknowledging the Lebanese grace of us Lebanese-Armenians with a sense of duty. I express my gratitude.



This article is about events dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims in Lebanon. According to Wikipedia, Lebanon was one of the first countries in the region and the first member of the Arab League to recognize the Armenian Genocide. The Armenian bloc of the Lebanese parliament has adopted a resolution calling to commemorate the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The legislature unanimously approved the resolution on April 4, 1997. In May 2000, the Lebanese parliament approved a call to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the Genocide and called on all Lebanese citizens to unite with the Armenian people every April 24 to commemorate it. Here I also want to pay tribute to and mention my special friend, Araz Petros, who I have heard has made a huge effort to pass a certain resolution in the Lebanese parliament.

“Recently, he managed to persuade Lebanese parliamentarians to submit a bill to parliament that would designate April 24 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day” (Araz Bedros: Armenian political activist, excerpt: https://carnegie-mec.org/diwan/82373) : I asked Araz for details and he told me. “I have noticed that children and students have no education about the genocide, so my goal was to educate them not only about the Armenian Genocide, but about all the genocides of the Ottoman period. I wrote an open letter to President Aoun asking for a memorial day on April 24 of each year. Article by article I was noticed and I had the support of many deputies, but no one was ready to point a finger to make it happen. Only Sami Kemayel, a Czech MP from the Kataeb (Phalang) party, welcomed the idea, and with his help and efforts, we drafted the bill, and he, fortunately, was joined by 10 deputies. It is now in the parliament, waiting for approval. “

… I would like to pay a few lines of moral recognition and respect to the memory of some Lebanese and Diaspora Armenians who returned to the Republic of Armenia, a word of respect to the late Monte Melkonyan, who was a military man. Commander and martyr of the Armenian land of Artsakh, two sons of ideology: Vazgen Sisslian and Jirayr Sefilyan, Kristapor Artin, Kevork Hajian. Tribute to the heroes who believed that they could best serve the struggle of the Armenian claim in the struggle to restore the Armenian lands of Nagorno Karabakh due to their military contribution. Lebanese-Armenians usually mention in two days: on April 23, each group in their district prepares what is called “Control”. Then, on April 24, all Armenians gather in the Patriarchate of Antelias. That day is the day of the United Lebanese-Armenians, many Lebanese Arab leaders also participate, usually this event is preceded by a march, a rally. Scouts from Homenetmen (Social Democrat Hunchakian Party), Homenetmen (Armenian Revolutionary Federation), Tekeyan (Ramkavar Liberal Democratic Party), Hockenman (Armenian Catholic) and AYA (AGBU) are participating. ): One of the most memorable participations was in 2015, which was attended by more than 50,000 Lebanese-Armenians. “Then a rally was organized with the participation of more than 50 thousand people from Antelias to Burj Hammoud stadium, where a memorial gathering took place.

The leaders of the political parties of Armenia made their speeches. Representatives of the Lebanese government and parliament, ministers and parliamentarians, religious leaders, the diplomatic staff of the RA Embassy headed by Ambassador Ashot Kocharyan, ambassadors and diplomats accredited in Lebanon were present at the events held in Antelias and Burj Hammoud Stadium.

Here I would like to mention the Armenian Genocide Monument in Bikfaya, Northern Mate. The media wrote: “Lebanese-Armenians waving posters and holding Armenian flags, marching along the coastal highway from Beirut, Lebanon, on Monday, April 24, 2006.” Part Two, The Participation of the Lebanese Arabs in the Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide. Sometimes some allies of Armenian parties participate, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation is an ally of the Christian Maron Free Patriotic Movement, and I have seen many of its leaders attend the event. The Social Democrat Hunchak Party has formed an alliance with another Christian party, the Lebanese Forces. Its leader, Samir Gaegae, has repeatedly organized a special event dedicated to Lebanese-Armenians at the party headquarters in the village of Merab (Lebanese Kesservan region – Mount Lebanon).

I will never forget 2015. “Event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in Lebanon, March 09, 2015. Leaders of political parties, religious leaders, NGO representatives, diplomats and journalists took part in the event.

Նախկին Former Lebanese President Amine Jemayel noted that the international community must recognize and condemn all the massacres committed in the past and today, in order to prevent their recurrence in the future. “Amin Gemayel praised the contribution of Lebanese-Armenians to Lebanon’s survival and development.”

And the press of 2016 wrote: “The leader of Lebanon’s second largest Christian political party, the Lebanese Forces, Samir Farid Geakian, has stated that the martyrs of those days will never be forgotten,” he said, referring to the 101st anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The Lebanese politician wrote on his Twitter page that oblivion is the second death. therefore it is inadmissible to forget the Armenian Genocide. “Our will to live is stronger than death. “Today we do not forget that our martyrs will not die again.”

Petros MANUKYAN

«Morning:» Daily Newspaper

16.04.202:2: