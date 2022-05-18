RA Deputy Ministers of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Ara Khzmalyan and Alfred Kocharyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Armenia Anne Luis.

The issues of further strengthening the relations between the two countries in the field of culture, as well as the expansion and enrichment of the agenda of the Armenian-French cooperation were discussed at the meeting.

Deputy Minister Ara Khzmalyan noted that bilateral cooperation should be based on institutions in terms of implementing strategic programs.

“We have a task to establish relations between the major cultural institutions of the two countries, for example, cooperation in the film industry will be effective if our programs are not limited to one master class, but there is cooperation between the French National Cinema Center” French CNC “. “It would be desirable for these projects to carry out institutional reforms, for example, to introduce the FEMIS educational method in Armenia, or for Armenian students to have the opportunity to receive education in that educational institution,” he said. in the logic of French institutions.

Ara Khzmalyan referred to the possibility of joint film production, in that context the signing of an interstate agreement, as well as the importance of the maximum involvement of the French-Armenian community in joint programs.

Deputy Minister Alfred Kocharyan, in his turn, thanked the French government for implementing a grant program in the field of culture of Armenia. The Deputy Minister assured that a number of important cultural projects will be implemented within the framework of it, which will be lasting for our country. In this context, Alfred Kocharyan stressed the need to develop a roadmap for action.

According to Ambassador Anne Luo, the two countries’ annual priorities should be set to discuss cultural heritage issues. Touching upon the issues of film production, the Ambassador stressed that the representatives of the French CNC և FEMIS, as well as the expert mission’s visit to Armenia could be organized to discuss the issues of further cooperation.

Anne Luis also presented the three possible directions of the French Government’s grant program in the field of culture in Armenia: training courses on the restoration of cultural heritage, the restoration of the Great Desert of Tat, and support for the reorganization of the exhibition at the Erebuni Museum. According to him, partner institutions in the mentioned directions are the French National Institute of Cultural Heritage, the Research Center for Historical and Cultural Heritage of the Republic of Armenia, the Louvre Museum and the Erebuni Museum. The Ambassador highlighted the need to form a Governing Council within the framework of the above program.

During the meeting the parties also touched upon other issues of mutual interest in the field of culture.