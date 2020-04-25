Armenian forget-me-not flower image appears in Russia city on the Genocide commemoration day

April 24th is the day celebrated in remembrance of the victims of the Armenian genocide. On 24th April this year, the Yeltsin Centre in Yekaterinburg, Russia turned into the color of the Armenian forget-me-not flower. This flower was designed to commemorate the 100-year celebration of the Armenian Genocide in 2015.

Although the COVID-19 situation affected the events in honor of the victims of the Genocide, the Yeltsin Centre still agreed to display the image of the flower. Many posts in support of the Armenian people appeared on social media, as public meetings and events were not allowed.

The forget-me-not stands as a symbol for the history and life of the Armenian people.

Source