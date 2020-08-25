Armenian foreign minister holds phone talk with Georgian counterpart   – Armenian News

FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Tuesday held a telephone discussion with David Zalkalani, the Georgian minister of foreign affairs, to talk about the program of the dynamically establishing bilateral relations.

Mnatsakanyan extended his uniformity to the Georgian counterpart over the current terrible event in Dusheti Municipality, providing his acknowledgements to the households of the departed and wanting a fast healing to the hurt.

According to a news release by the Foreign Ministry, the 2 authorities went over a variety of cooperation concerns, worrying the requirement of constant efforts towards enhancing the multi- sectoral collaboration.

They likewise exchanged ideas over actions towards avoiding the spread of the unique coronavirus and resolving its socio- financial effects.

FM Mnatsakanyan connected value to the upkeep of local peace and security and the cooperation towards that goal.