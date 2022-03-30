In the past, when the Armenian football team lost 0: 1, they shouted, “Hayrapetyan, leave!” Yesterday Armenia lost 0: 9 to Norway վեց was embarrassed, but since they are Nikol’s contemporaries, they learned something from him. Nicole gave 80% of Artsakh, she gave Shushi and Hadrut, she said “sorry”. They also say that if Nikol signs the capitulation, says “Sorry” and survives, he will be re-elected, then we will also apologize, what will happen, RPA spokesman Edurad Sharmazanov told Aysor.am.

To the question, after yesterday’s defeat, can we say that football in Armenia is finally “dead”, our interlocutor answered, he does not want to think so, but there is no doubt that Armenian football is in a disgraceful state.

“The promises made in accordance with Nicole’s style by the new leadership of the Football Federation do not exist, and what happened was the basis of the previous team. The golden age of the modern period of Armenian football was the period of Ruben Hayrapetyan’s rule, where in two rounds: 2010-214, once in the world, once in Europe, the Armenian team defeated Denmark 4: 0, Macedonia 4: 1, Slovakia 4: 0. We lost to Ireland 2: 1 with 10 people, but we almost won.

In other words, we played as equals, we played 0: 0 with Russia. The Armenian team was the favorite at that time. “Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Varazdat Haroyan, Gorg Ghazaryan were from the former team, and they came, demolished the old one, they just say ‘n forgiveness,'” our interlocutor said.

The RPA spokesman also emphasized that the coach of the Armenian national football team Joaquin Caparos is paid millions of dollars, but he does nothing for the victory.

“There must be devotees in football. This sport does not like revolutions. You have to build a new one on the existing one, and the existing one in Armenia was demolished, politicized, the former was not appreciated. Did they forget how they treated Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s mother? Does anyone doubt that if it was the previous leadership, Heno would not have played in the Armenian national team until now? Or Leon Aronian, who refused the Armenian national team. Everyone is offended. Well, take it, take the deputies of the CP, let them play.

If in football it is not professionalism that is valued, but how loyal it is to the authorities of the day, this is what happens. What has Kaparos done for so many years? I repeat, look at what kind of football the Armenian national team played in 2010-2014, and how it plays now. “Our best coach was Vardan Minasyan, and the best head of the federation was Ruben Hayrapetyan,” Eduard Sharmazanov concluded.